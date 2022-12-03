Naugatuck

Vigil to Be Held in Naugatuck Tonight for Camilla Francisquini's 1st Birthday

The tree lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa have been postponed until Sunday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A vigil will be held in Naugatuck Saturday evening for Camilla Francisquini on what would have been her first birthday. The little girl was killed at her Naugatuck home on Nov. 18, weeks before she would have celebrated Saturday.

Her father is suspected of killing her and he was taken into custody in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after evading authorities for nearly two weeks, according to police.

A vigil for Camilla will be held at 5 p.m. on the Naugatuck green, rain or shine, and the community is urged to attend and wear pink in her honor.

The tree lighting and visit from Santa that were planned for tonight have been postponed until 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the mayor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It will still be held on the Naugatuck Green.   

The mayor said he has made special arrangements with NASA to ensure the arrival of Santa Sunday night.

Waterbury 20 hours ago

Police Arrest Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

Naugatuck Nov 27

Baby Killed in Naugatuck Laid to Rest as Search for Her Father Continues

Naugatuck police have been wearing pink #justiceforcamilla bracelets in a show of support for Camilla’s loved ones.

 Since revealing the #justiceforcamilla bracelets during a news conference on Thursday, Naugatuck police have received an overwhelming number of inquiries about them, they said.

The bracelets are not for sale to the public yet, but police said there are orders for more in the coming days and they will notify the public when they become available.

Police obtained a warrant charging Camilla’s father, 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

He will appear in court Monday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us