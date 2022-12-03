Vigil to Be Held in Naugatuck Tonight for Camilla Francisquini's 1st Birthday

A vigil will be held in Naugatuck Saturday evening for Camilla Francisquini on what would have been her first birthday. The little girl was killed at her Naugatuck home on Nov. 18, weeks before she would have celebrated Saturday.

Her father is suspected of killing her and he was taken into custody in Waterbury on Friday afternoon after evading authorities for nearly two weeks, according to police.

A vigil for Camilla will be held at 5 p.m. on the Naugatuck green, rain or shine, and the community is urged to attend and wear pink in her honor.

The tree lighting and visit from Santa that were planned for tonight have been postponed until 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the mayor.

It will still be held on the Naugatuck Green.

The mayor said he has made special arrangements with NASA to ensure the arrival of Santa Sunday night.

Naugatuck police have been wearing pink #justiceforcamilla bracelets in a show of support for Camilla’s loved ones.

Since revealing the #justiceforcamilla bracelets during a news conference on Thursday, Naugatuck police have received an overwhelming number of inquiries about them, they said.

The bracelets are not for sale to the public yet, but police said there are orders for more in the coming days and they will notify the public when they become available.

Police obtained a warrant charging Camilla’s father, 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

He will appear in court Monday.