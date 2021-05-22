Vigil to Be Held in South Windsor For Jessica Edwards

A vigil will be held for South Windsor mother Jessica Edwards, whose body was found Friday in a wooded area in East Hartford.

The event will take place at Nevers Road Park in South Windsor at 7 p.m.

"We want the Edwards family to especially know that this community is behind them 100%. And anything we can do for them, we'll be there to support them," said South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna.

Edwards, a 30-year-old South Windsor woman and mom to a 7-month-old baby boy, has been missing since Monday, May 10.

State police spent much of Friday searching the area of Chipper Drive, not far from Hockanum River Linear Park. Her body was found in a wooded area beyond the end of Driver Road, according to police.

Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, has been arrested and faces first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with her death.

Police told NBC Connecticut that they were able to obtain a confession from Hutchinson but did not provide details on what the confession entailed. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

Investigators said more charges may be filed pending the results of an autopsy and the ongoing investigation.

"We believe we have a good grasp on what happened," said South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon.

Cleverdon said at this time, police do not believe Edwards got into a vehicle with someone she did not know at the time she went missing.

Police said Friday that Edwards' child is safe and with family members.

Officials said they were able to locate Edwards' body after receiving "technological data," later clarified as location data from a phone.

Jessica went to her mother’s house in East Hartford on Mother’s Day and South Windsor Police said her Edwards' told them he last saw his wife last Monday morning.

He said she got into a car with friends to go to a training session at Hartford Hospital, but he didn't see the car or know the friends, according to police.

Police said Jessica called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital last Monday, police said, and that message was sent at 2 a.m. Monday.

South Windsor Police said they have been trying to pinpoint her every move from the moment she left her mother’s house on Mother’s Day to when she was reported missing the next day.

Hutchinson, currently in the custody of South Windsor police, is set to appear in Court on Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.