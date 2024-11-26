Hartford

Vigil to be held tonight in memory of mom and baby killed in Hartford

Mothers United Against Violence will hold a vigil on Tuesday night in memory of a young mother and infant son who were shot and killed in Hartford last week.

Jessiah Mercado, 20, and her 4-month-old son, Messiah Diaz, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, were shot during a drive-by shooting in broad daylight near a busy grocery store on New Britain Avenue, near the corner of Hillside Avenue and Zion Street, just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to police.

Another person was also injured in the shooting and survived.

Mercado had been part of a violence intervention program for young mothers called ROCA, which tries to reach people who might be in harm’s way.

She had lived in Hartford and the organization had recently helped her move to Springfield, Massachusetts for a chance at a safer life.

NBC Connecticut learned that Messiah was in foster care in Massachusetts.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said Mercado was working to improve things, including getting her GED.

Police searched for days for the suspect, 23-year-old Lance Morales and members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Hartford police said they have an arrest warrant charging him two counts of murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and murder with special circumstances.

The vigil in memory of Mercado and her baby boy will be held at 6 p.m. at 380 New Britain Ave. in Hartford.

