Vinyl Record Returned After a Shocking 44 Years to Rockville Public Library

Staff at the Rockville Public Library were not expecting a vinyl record checked out from the library in 1978 to be returned.

But 44 years later, that's exactly what happened. The vinyl album " With These Hands" by Roger Williams was returned on Monday. The album was released in 1959, according to the town of Vernon.

Although the library no longer lends record albums, Library Director Jennifer Johnston- Marius said the staff was still delighted to see it back in their hands.

“We’re always happy to get materials back, even if they’re 44 years too late,” she said.

Johnston- Marius said the person who returned it was cleaning out their parents’ home, came across the album and discovered it had been borrowed in 1978 from the Rockville Public Library and decided to return it.

No fine was assessed, Johnston- Marius said. “We are willing to work with patrons because it’s more important to have the materials available so that others can borrow them."