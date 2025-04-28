Viral coffee shop opens second Connecticut location

Viral drive-thru coffee spot, 7 Brew, just opened its second location in Connecticut on Monday and customers were excited.

“I've been waiting for this,” said Allison Farrar, who lives in Manchester. Farrar said she became a fan of 7 Brew when she was in college in Texas.

“I've been here like so many times. It got me through college. So being up here, I saw it. I was like, 'oh my God.' It made me so excited,” said Farrar.

The drive-thru coffee spot is in the Tri-City Plaza at 35 Talcottville Rd., where the old Denny's used to be.

Farrar said she would visit the Texas location three times a week in college and will probably be going to the Vernon location frequently, too.

“Budget Allison is saying, like, once a month, but I'll probably be here probably once a week,” said Farrar.

Other customers said they have seen it on social media, but for them, this is their first time trying it.

“I looked it up on TikTok to see people's recommendations. And yeah, I'm a coffee fanatic, so I got to try it,” said Shannon Simmons, of Vernon.

The other 7 Brew location in Connecticut is at 905 North Colony Rd. in Wallingford. They are also opening locations in North Haven and Orange.

Unlike other coffee shops, customers cannot order drinks through an app. The only way to order is face-to-face with many of the younger staff members.

“We want to be able to make sure that they can have that real, genuine interaction with our customers,” said Rohan Kapoor, one of the owners of 7 Brew. “Our whole motto is cultivate kindness. And, you know, people just a simple like, you know, interact action like that can really change that morning, can change that day.”