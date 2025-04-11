Viral drive-thru coffee spot to open new location in Vernon

Viral drive-thru coffee spot, 7 Brew, is getting ready to open its second location in Connecticut.

The Tolland County Chamber of Commerce announced that 7 Brew will open on Monday, April 14 with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, April 19.

The drive-thru coffee spot will be located in the Tri-City Plaza at 35 Talcottville Rd., where the old Denny's used to be.

Currently, the only location in the state is at 905 North Colony Rd. in Wallingford.

The excavation company that worked on 7 Brew's new location said there will soon be locations in North Haven and Orange, too.

The drive-thru coffee spot aims to change getting coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone.

On their website, it says, "7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry."

