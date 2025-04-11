Vernon

Viral drive-thru coffee spot to open new location in Vernon

By Angela Fortuna

7 Brew

Viral drive-thru coffee spot, 7 Brew, is getting ready to open its second location in Connecticut.

The Tolland County Chamber of Commerce announced that 7 Brew will open on Monday, April 14 with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, April 19.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The drive-thru coffee spot will be located in the Tri-City Plaza at 35 Talcottville Rd., where the old Denny's used to be.

Currently, the only location in the state is at 905 North Colony Rd. in Wallingford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The excavation company that worked on 7 Brew's new location said there will soon be locations in North Haven and Orange, too.

The drive-thru coffee spot aims to change getting coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone.

On their website, it says, "7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand. It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry."

Local

danielson 1 hour ago

State police conduct investigation after finding human remains in Danielson

East Haven 3 hours ago

East Haven health officials take action after seeing spike in overdoses

Click here to see their menu.

This article tagged under:

Vernon
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us