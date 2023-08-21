Virginia man charged in connection to Waterbury murder

A man from Virginia has been extradited back to Connecticut and is being charged in connection to a murder in Waterbury from June.

Officers were called to North Main Street at Division Street around 5 a.m. on June 4 after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found an unoccupied vehicle in the road and evidence of shots fired.

Investigators later determined that a man, later identified as 26-year-old Akeem Campbell, of Waterbury, was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Campbell was treated for a gunshot wound and he later died of his injuries.

Earlier this month, detectives in Waterbury worked with law enforcement in Virginia to locate a suspect in connection with the homicide.

Authorities identified 36-year-old Christopher Eason, of Virginia, as the suspect and got an arrest warrant charging him with Campbell's death.

Eason was extradited back to Connecticut and was served with the arrest warrant on Friday. He is facing charges including murder, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal use of a weapon, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol or revolver, weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The warrant has a $10 million court set bond. Eason was arraigned in court on Monday.

The major crimes detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or through the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.