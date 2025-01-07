Virus activity increasing in Connecticut following holidays

Experts say following the holidays, virus activity is increasing in the state.

People are noticing more folks getting sick as they gathered and traveled recently.

“I mean, just typical, you know, seasonal stuff. Travel and family. Just travel for, Christmas. So getting on a plane. You know, I just noticed coughing, that kind of stuff,” Tyler Benn, of Windsor, said.

CDC data shows Connecticut now has reached high levels of Covid detected in the wastewater.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Department of Public Health reports cases of Covid, flu, and RSV cases in hospital ERs have been increasing the past few weeks -- as is typical this time of year after the holidays.

“As we know in the community a lot of people are not testing but if you're sick enough to get to the hospital then that in itself is the test. And so when we start seeing surging, surges of numbers then we know that obviously it is spreading. It's widespread within the community,” Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare chief epidemiologist, said.

So far this season there have been more than 200 Covid-related deaths in the state.

More than half were aged 80 and up, with many in that age bracket not up to date on vaccination.

“Particularly if you are in one of the oldest decades of life I strongly recommend that you get both a COVID shot and a flu shot because that's what's going to be your best chance at being protected from all of these viruses,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani.

Experts say there is still time to get vaccinated, especially with a delayed start to the flu season.

You’re also urged to get tested if you’re sick and potentially mask up in certain areas, along with other precautions.

“I wash my hands and do whatever I have to do,” Edna Ortiz, of West Hartford, said.

Experts remind people that what may seem like a simple cold to you may be lot more damaging to someone else and to avoid being around others.

Also public health leaders urge you to check out vaccine.gov for shot information.