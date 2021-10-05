Volunteer at Durham Fair Injured by Thrown Rock, State Police Search for Suspect

Connecticut State Police are searching for the person or people responsible for injuring a volunteer at the Durham Fair last month.

Troopers said on Friday, they began a criminal investigation into an injury that happened to a volunteer at the fair.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, a volunteer was working at the Monster Truck Event around 2 p.m. when a rock was thrown at his or her calf/ankle area, investigators said. The volunteer received medical attention at the time due to swelling.

During the week, state police said the injury became more serious and the volunteer sought additional medical attention.

The area was examined by an x-ray, which authorities said shows trauma and the volunteer was fitted with a boot.

Anyone with information or anyone who could possibly identify the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Durham Resident State Trooper TFC Morello #981 at (860) 399-2100.