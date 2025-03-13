Volunteer charged with stealing more than $12K from West Hartford school PTO

A 43-year-old woman is accused of stealing more than $12,000 from the Parent-Teacher Organization at a school in West Hartford.

Police began an investigation in November after PTO members from Wolcott Elementary School reported financial irregularities and possible misuse of the organization's finances, according to police.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a volunteer for the PTO. She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree larceny and illegal use of payment card.

The suspect was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on March 20.