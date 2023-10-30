Volunteer firefighter hit and killed in Salem

A 79-year-old volunteer firefighter was struck and killed in Salem Sunday evening, according to state police.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Old Colchester Road near the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company.

The firefighter was hit by a vehicle driving north on Old Colchester Road, police said.

It is not clear why the firefighter was in the road.

State police are investigating the incident.