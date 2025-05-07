Volunteer firefighting membership plummets around the state, report says

Volunteer firefighting ranks are plummeting statewide, with membership down 63 since 2017.

That drop, according to a report from Comptroller Sean Scanlon, prompted public and fire officials to raise alarms about fire safety in Connecticut Tuesday.

“We are facing...recruitment and retention crisis in fire service,” Scanlon (D-Connecticut) said during a press conference at the capitol Tuesday.

Scanlon’s office found that the number of career firefighters grew by 6% over the same period.

Most of the state relies on volunteers, though, meaning the overall number of firefighters statewide is down 50% over the last eight years.

The report states that 61% of departments rely entirely on volunteer firefighters and another 22% have a combination of volunteers and career staff.

“Those communities who rely so heavily on volunteer -- either to supplement career, like in our case, or all volunteer don’t have the ability to put enough firefighters on scene or to cover all the incidents that are taking place,” Paul Januszewski, president of the Connecticut Career Fire Chiefs Association, said.

He said a big reason is that it’s difficult to convince people to volunteer when they have other demands.

“There's just no time anymore and in the meanwhile, inflation is up, bills are up, taxes are up,” said Januszewski, who is also president of the North Haven Fire Department.

Lawmakers are considering more benefits aimed at enticing people to volunteer. A proposed bill includes the creation of a mortgage assistance program and a tuition waiver at public universities.

“They take time away from their family, work doubles, overtime,” Sen. Paul Cicarella (R-North Haven) said. “When something goes wrong, they’re running.”

Januszewski and others also suggested improving benefits for career firefighters, including pensions and insurance, as a way to attract volunteers who are considering making it a career.

“Quite honestly, when you look at somebody who’s sacrificing their life, their well-being working nights, holidays, weekends, one of the benefits years ago was that you received a pension and you had really good insurance,” Januszewski said.

Several speakers also referenced the increased awareness about the increased cancer risks firefighters face.

“I don’t think any of us signed up to 10, 15 years down the road contract some horrible cancer and die from the job through that avenue,” Peter Brown, president of the Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association of Connecticut, said.

The state has a cancer relief fund for firefighters and has routinely expanded the program. The legislature has also looked for ways to move fire departments toward gear without PFAS.