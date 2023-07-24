Volunteer injured after falling from hot air balloon during show in Guilford

A volunteer is injured after falling from a hot air balloon during a show in Guilford over the weekend.

Police were called to the Guilford Fairgrounds on Sunday around 9:42 p.m. after getting a report of someone falling from an air balloon.

According to police, the man who fell was reported to be a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show event at the Guilford Fairgrounds over the weekend.

Firefighters transported the man to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.