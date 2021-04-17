Volunteers Do Some Spring Cleaning at New Britain's Walnut Hill Rose Garden

A handful of volunteers spent their Saturday doing some spring cleaning at the Walnut Hill rose garden in New Britain.

It's not in bloom yet, but the garden will soon be filled with bright colors and these volunteers wanted to make sure everyone gets to enjoy it.

"There's a lot of work here so every volunteer helps," said volunteer John Rodriguez. "It benefits everyone, I mean the roses are absolutely gorgeous when they come into bloom."

Volunteers said the best time to visit is during the rose garden festival. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the city is hopeful it will return this year on Father's Day weekend.