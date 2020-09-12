Volunteers Help Revitalize At Least a Dozen Homes for Low-Income Families Across Conn.

At least a dozen families from across the state were on the receiving end of some much-needed home repairs.

It's part of an initiative established by the non-profit, Home Front. The organization is dedicated to helping low-income families who may need a little work done around the house.

Since it's inception, the organization has help spruce up 3,000 homes throughout the state.

COVID-19 forced the non-profit to alter their plans in order to comply with state guidelines and cut down on the number of people assembling for projects.

Thomas Pearson is a Vietnam veteran who was one of the people on the receiving end of the repairs.

"It's amazing and I'm just totally overwhelmed," said Pearson. "I'm really thankful that these volunteers showed up and are working to fix up the repairs around the house," he said.

At least a dozen volunteers from corporate, civic, and faith-based groups participated in exterior repairs in Avon, East Hartford, and Southbury.

The volunteers worked to fix front steps, walkways, and rotting decks.

"It feels great to help everybody out and when Home Front told us they had a veteran they wanted us to help out. We jumped at the opportunity," said Frank Napolitano, a volunteer with the North American Martyrs Church.

Since March, at least 27 families have received construction aid from the non-profit.