Volunteers in Branford Pack 40,000 Meals for Families and Children in Need

Dozens of people were in Branford on Saturday marking a difference as they came together to pack 40,000 meals for families and children in need.

Scooping, weighing, sealing and repeating. That was the process for packing the meals at Saint Therese Church. Each one is going to a family in Connecticut or abroad.

"I just want to do something for others instead of self. You know, you're always doing things for yourself, you have to get outside of yourself sometimes," said Lisa Digioia, of Branford.

Digioia wasn't the only volunteer with an inspiring message and a lot of concentration.

"There are things that I take for granted that other people don't have, and I just want to help them so that food isn't a question every day," said David Alberino.

The national non-profit Cross Catholic Outreach teamed up with Knights of Columbus Connecticut.

"This is exactly the kind of thing we do. We put together programs like this. Service programs. Where people can serve each other and serve people in need," said Knights of Columbus Connecticut State Deputy Matt McGrath.

From there, Cross Catholic Outreach ships the meals to countries like Guatemala, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

Sandi Pino said in the last few years, her department has packed over 3 million meals.

"I'm a mom and a grandma, and I know that people are praying that they won't put their children to bed hungry tonight, and I love that these generous Catholics, they're answering that prayer," Pino said.

For the breakdown of meals, 36,000 will go to poverty-stricken countries and then an additional 4,000 will go to food pantries across the state.

Mac and cheese meals were packed for Connecticut families. the others were filled with bags of rice, beans and vegetables.