Volunteers in West Hartford pack totes with hygiene products to help fight ‘period poverty'

Hundreds of volunteers gathered in West Hartford on Sunday to pack over 4,000 totes full of hygiene products for women, designed to fight “period poverty.”

“We would always come to packing events and things like that and then I realized I loved what they were doing here,” said Jahnyah Lumpkin, of East Hartford.

Lumpkin has been packing totes full of products for three years. She got involved with the non-profit “Dignity Grows” after getting connected with them through her boxing gym. She says through experience in her own community, she understands there is a strong need for this type of access.

“I’ve come across kids that I work with who need the period products and don’t have the means to go get them on their own,” said Lumpkin.

She was one of roughly 300 volunteers packing.

“This is the largest dignity grows event of the year,” said Dignity Grows President and CEO Jennifer Tolman.

Her organization works to ensure the hygiene totes are available free of charge to any community member in need, through food banks, libraries, firehouses and various community organizations.

“Each one filled with a full month's supply of hygiene products including two menstrual hygiene products,” said Tolman.

The organization estimates about 35 percent of women in the Greater Hartford area experience period poverty, which is described as a lack of or uncertain access to monthly hygiene supplies including menstrual products, soap, or toothpaste.

Dignity grows says the need continues to grow. While 4000 totes might sound like a lot, and it is the largest packing event the organization holds, they expect the totes to be claimed in only about 6-8 weeks.

Lumpkin knows they go fast so when an opportunity to help comes up, she knows its worth her time.

“Just like packing them, putting them together with your own hands, you're helping out and you're making a different, one tote at a time,” said Lumpkin.