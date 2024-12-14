Volunteers lay more than 1,400 wreaths on veterans' graves in New Britain

Saturday marked Wreaths Across America Day, where millions of people placed wreaths on graves and memorials to honor our military heroes.

Dozens of people gathered around the state to do just that in Ansonia, Old Saybrook, and New Britain.

Organizers say the event is a chance to say 'thank you' to those who've sacrificed and served.

The City of New Britain celebrated this tradition at Fairview Cemetery for the seventh year in a row. It's organized by a Vietnam veteran who says it means so much to him to see people of all ages come together in this way.

"Our motto is 'remember, honor, teach'. We started this in 2014, and we've been doing it since, and it's just a great thing," said Dennis Taricani, co-chair of Wreaths Across America of New Britain.

Taricani was back at it again on Saturday, bringing the community together to honor the fallen.

The day began with a formal ceremony with local leaders, including New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, members of the Connecticut National Guard, and students.

After that, dozens of volunteers got to work, placing more than 1,400 wreaths on veterans' graves.

One of them says she looks forward to this event every year and hopes it not only inspires people to come out, but also helps some families heal.

"I hope that it brings some sort of relief to the families of these men and women. I want them to know that they're not forgotten. We have forgotten them, nor will we ever, and I'm just really proud to be part of this," said Maryanne Lombardo, of New Britain.

Organizers say their annual fundraiser in May makes this event possible. We're told the funds from that not only pay for the wreaths, but it also goes into a perpetual fund so that this tradition can continue for years to come.