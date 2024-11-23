Volunteers package 500 Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Connecticut

In Farmington, dozens of volunteers put together 500 Thanksgiving dinners for people who need a little extra support this time of year.

"I love that we are helping the families that are in need," said Yanira Corson, of Bristol.

The KBE Foundation hosts this every year with their employees. The Farmington-based construction company started it in 2009 and call it their "Gift of Gobble" event.

Saturday marked their 16th time doing it.

"It's just nice to have the families come together," said Maryellen Cherwinski, Co-Chair of the KBE Foundation. "The families with their babies, their children. It's just nice to see everybody come together for such a great cause."

Cherwinski says volunteers work quickly to put these boxes together. They form a turkey dinner assembly line and fill hundreds of boxes with everything needed for a traditional Thanksgiving feast; turkey, stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pies, the list goes on.

Volunteers started assembling boxes around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, and within an hour, they were ready to go.

After that, they delivered the meals to 18 different organizations around the state, who will then distribute these dinners to people in their community.

"Actually, we're delivering boxes down to the Columbus House in New Haven. We've been there for about four years straight, and the lady knows who we are," said Jim Glaser, of Orange.

Glaser has been bringing his kids to this event for the last several years, and they both say they find it very rewarding.

"I like helping people out and giving people stuff," said Emma, Glaser's daughter.

"It's always been my thing to just be honest and just give back to people, and i feel like we're doing a lot that here," said Jack, Glaser's son.

After Saturday, the KBE Foundation will have donated more than 5,000 Thanksgiving meals across Connecticut since they started this effort.