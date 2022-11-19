Volunteers Package, Deliver Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals to Conn. Families

It was all hands on deck on Saturday morning in Farmington where volunteers packaged and delivered hundreds of meals for families to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

"It just feels great to help others, especially during Thanksgiving when the whole point is to help others," said Logan, of Avon.

That's been the whole point of the KBE Foundation since 2009. The organization helps families in need enjoy the holiday with a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

"They're going to soup kitchens and pantries all over the state and there's really too many to count, somewhere in the neighborhood of 30," said KBE Foundation president Bob Dunn.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For the 14th annual Gift of Gobble event, Dunn was there not only hosting, but was also loading boxes with turkeys, potatoes, corn, apple and pumpkin pies. It was nearly $25,000 worth of food from Bozzutos, but Dunn and his helpers didn't stop there.

The team of volunteers also delivered all 408 boxes from the west to the northeast corner of the state and beyond.

"To know that some people that may not have had a meal will have a nice home cooked meal on Thanksgiving day," said Maryellen Cherwinski, of Bristol.

09;46;03;01 "It reminds me to be thankful for what I have and give back where I can," added Karen Clarke, of Middletown.

According to Connecticut Foodshare, more than 490,000 people in Connecticut struggle with hunger. That number motivates KBE and even its youngest members to make a meaningful impact.

"It sort of feels good because we get to help people who can't afford this stuff, and I spend quality time with my dad here," said Sebastian, who is a volunteer.

This year marks Sebastian's sixth year volunteering.

After facing off in a brief turkey relay, NBC Connecticut's Jolie Sherman joined in on the meal assembling process.