Volunteers place 1,300 wreaths on graves of veterans in New Britain

Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day. It's a day where millions of people around the country come together to honor our military heroes by placing wreaths on veterans' graves.

That's what took place at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. A total of 1,300 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization aimed at expanding the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the National Arlington Cemetery to thousands of locations across the country.

Organizers say it's about three things: remembering the fallen, honoring those who served, and teaching the next generation the value of freedom.

Vietnam Veteran Dennis Taricani leads the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), which sponsors this event in New Britian every year.

"I look at this, and it's profound. It makes me feel good as a combat war veteran, and I'm sure other veterans that are involved in this," said Taricani.

It made Mike Kardok, who spent four years in the Air Force, feel good as well.

"Every chance I get, I try to instill the respect and gratitude I feel might be lost in this day and age," said Kardok.

He and his 10-year-old son were among dozens of volunteers Saturday morning adorning veteran' graves with wreaths.

"It feels good, and it's just respect to everybody who served, and just...good," said August Kardok, of New Britain.

In the afternoon, Vietnam veterans and Purple Heart recipients along with Mayor Erin Stewart came together for a formal ceremony to ring in the day.

Between fundraising efforts and the wreath placement, Taricani says the community's support means a lot to him.

"It costs us $15,000, but it's not a problem raising that with our committee and our support from the community," said Taricani.

It also means a lot to kids, who say it's a day to appreciate the sacrifices their loved ones made and the privileges they have today.

"I like seeing all the wreaths because it shows that we put in the effort to make sure they were remembered and loved as well," said Madison Bellemare, of Prospect.