Volunteers Place Thousands of Flags at Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown

Hundreds of people are gathering at the Connecticut State Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown on Memorial Day Weekend.

Volunteers are placing American flags on all of the graves on Saturday.

There are more than 12,000 flags being placed throughout the site.

Michael Rogalsky who served in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968 helped organize the event last year. He encouraged all to come out to honor and show their respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It’s an honor and a privilege to come out and place the flags, to show my honor and respect for what they’ve done and for all my brothers and sisters who are here," Rogalsky, of Middletown, said.

Volunteers are also being sought to help take down all of the flags next Saturday starting at 9 a.m.