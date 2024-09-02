Volunteers spend Labor Day cleaning up in Oxford two weeks after floods

It’s been two weeks since devastating floods wreaked havoc in the Naugatuck Valley, destroying homes and businesses, and claiming two lives.

Many roads and bridges were washed away, and in the last two weeks, more than 20 roads have been reopened, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

In Oxford, First Selectman George Temple said seven roads remain closed.

“I’m proud. I’m real proud of this town,” Temple said. “We’re not ready to do a victory lap, we’re not there yet. But I think the town has shown its true spirit.”

On Labor Day, dozens of volunteers filled the Olde Sawmill Miniature Golf Course. The business was destroyed, along with its restaurant, when the Little River that runs through it flooded.

People filled wheelbarrows with dirt and filled in holes and rocky paths.

“Some people came with two or three people, some people came by themselves,” owner Albert Turcott said. “I’ve got men, women, kids…I can’t believe it.”

Turcott said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

“A lady just gave me a check for $100. I mean, c’mon! People drive by, [and say] ‘how are you getting it done so quick?’ This is how,” he said.

Christina Bacus of Oxford is among the volunteers. She brought her coworkers along with her from the neurological intensive care unit at Yale New Haven Health.

“I grew up in this town and it breaks my heart to see everything just in shambles,” Bacus said. “I’ve been here since I was born pretty much. It’s heartbreaking. Anything that I can do to help I’ll do.”

Thursday is the first day back at school for Oxford. Temple said he’s worried about road detours.

“We have narrow roads, people are being routed through neighborhoods and they’re not used to traffic. The people come down Route 67 and they can think they can do 60 miles an hour, and they’re not going to. They’re going to wind up in somebody’s lawn,” he said.

Engineers have been making sure the roads are safe for buses. Some roads are not accessible, and there will be drop off and pick up locations for students living in those areas.

He encourages anyone wanting to help those devastated by the floods to donate to the Oxford Flood Victims Fund by mailing a check to 486 Oxford Road or by visiting the town’s website.