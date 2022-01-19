Volunteers Who Helped Make Houses Feel Like a Home in Need of Help Themselves

Bigger than any donation or piece of furniture is a group of hearts in Plainville dedicated to making people’s houses feel like home.

“If we could run on the energy of our volunteers, we would never quit,” Ginny DeLuzio, a volunteer at For Goodness Sake said.

But those hearts are now hurting.

“Heart stopping, tears. I think it was dead silence on the meeting,” DeLuzio said.

After eight years, helping more than 1700 families, For Goodness Sake furniture bank has to close its doors, unable to keep up with operational costs throughout Covid.

“We actually survived three years on volunteers doing things like taking home the garbage themselves, bringing our own water to drink, printing up papers at home so that we didn’t have to use the printer,” DeLuzio said.

The organization hasn’t been able to hold its annual fundraising event because of the pandemic. They are no longer able to help their clients like families coming out of homelessness, domestic violence survivors, refugees and those who’ve lost everything in a fire.

“They’re very good to the needy,” John Boucher said.

Boucher said the group is essential to those in need throughout the greater Hartford area.

“It cannot do it on its own, it needs help from the outside world,” Boucher said.

Volunteers like DeLuzio at the heart of the mission, hoping now for a helping hand to reach out to them.

“If there was a miracle that can reverse this oh my god we would be so happy,” DeLuzio said.

For Goodness Sake will continue to help its remaining clients and provide them with the remainder of their donations through the end of February.