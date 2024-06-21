Voluntown

Death of couple in Voluntown ruled a murder-suicide: state police

The deaths of a man and woman in Voluntown earlier this week has been ruled a murder-suicide, state police said, and they identified the two people who died as husband and wife.

State police responded to Hell Hollow Road after receiving a 911 call just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They said a female caller reported an emergency at the address and said she was sorry before the call ended.

Troopers who responded found a man dead in the driveway.

They have identified him as 69-year-old Michael Zannini. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide. Police said he had been shot.

A drone was sent a drone through an open door to search the house and troopers could see an unresponsive woman in a stairwell. Troopers entered the home and determined the woman was dead.

Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Jacqueline Zannini.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that her death was by suicide.

State police said Michael and Jacqueline Zannini were married and lived together at the home.

Police found a gun and seized it as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ethan Tanksley at 860-896-3201 or email at ethan.tanksley@ct.gov.

