Newington

Voters say no to funding aquatics project in Newington

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in Newington said no to funding an aquatics project that would cost nearly $12 million.

Over the summer, the town council voted to send a request to update aquatic facilities to a referendum, which failed on Election Day.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A public hearing was held and people spoke out about the plan to improve the facilities at two parks.

The proposal included changes to Mill Pond Park and its aging, more than 60-year-old pool. The funding would have allowed the town to build a new pool, splash pad and other features.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The proposal also included making changes to Churchill Park, including the addition of a splash pad.

Besides costs, some residents expressed concerns about parking, traffic and noise.

The pool referendum question on the town ballot received 7,780 no votes and 7,011 yes votes, according to Mayor Jon Trister.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us