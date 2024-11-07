Voters say no to funding aquatics project in Newington

Voters in Newington said no to funding an aquatics project that would cost nearly $12 million.

Over the summer, the town council voted to send a request to update aquatic facilities to a referendum, which failed on Election Day.

A public hearing was held and people spoke out about the plan to improve the facilities at two parks.

The proposal included changes to Mill Pond Park and its aging, more than 60-year-old pool. The funding would have allowed the town to build a new pool, splash pad and other features.

The proposal also included making changes to Churchill Park, including the addition of a splash pad.

Besides costs, some residents expressed concerns about parking, traffic and noise.

The pool referendum question on the town ballot received 7,780 no votes and 7,011 yes votes, according to Mayor Jon Trister.