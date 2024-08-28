Voters to decide funding for aquatics project in Newington

As Newington considers updating its aquatic facilities, voters will decide whether to approve bonding nearly $12 million for the project.

On Tuesday, the town council voted to send the request to a referendum in November.

Before the council’s decision, a public hearing was held and people spoke out about the plan to improve the facilities at two parks.

The proposal includes changes to Mill Pond Park and its aging, more than 60-year-old pool.

The plan includes building a new pool, splash pad and other features.

“$12 million is a lot of money. Number two, it's going to be blocking all of Garfield Street. So you can't see the park from Garfield Street anymore,” Scott Greczkowski, of Newington, said.

Besides costs, other concerns were the parking, traffic and noise.

Supporters say a much-needed, updated pool will benefit the community, including potentially swim teams.

“If it's set up for competitive swimming it'd be possible for us to host swim meets there, which could help generate revenue for the club and the town,” Michael Schumacher, swim coach, said.

There would also be changes to Churchill Park, including the addition of a splash pad.

“We are in a healthy position to take on this project based on the need presented to us,” Matthew Plourd, Newington town councilor, said.

Some councilors defended the ideas and argued there was misinformation spreading online including about the cost.

But others raised concerns such as the thoroughness of the process.

“There is no rationale why we need a pool of $12 million,” Tim Manke, Newington town councilor, said.