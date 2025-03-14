Food & Drink

Voting begins on locations for Pizza Capital Trail

NBC Connecticut

Pi Day is here and that means you can start voting on Connecticut’s Pizza Capital Trail.

“Connecticut is known as the Pizza Capital of the United States for good reason, and our small state has many pizzerias that take the top spots in national rankings and food critics’ lists year after year,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“The Pizza Capital Trail is a chance for our state to celebrate the independent pizza – and apizza – restaurants that make Connecticut a destination for anyone who loves a great slice and an opportunity to let visitors know where they can get some of the best pizza they’ve ever had,” he added.

Connecticut has 1,376 pizza restaurants and New Haven has the most with 63, according to the governor’s office.

The Pizza Capital Trail will celebrate 100 independent pizza restaurants in Connecticut and serve as a guide for visitors and pizza enthusiasts on where they can get some of the best pizza in the country.

You can cast a ballot at PizzaCapitalTrail.com. Voters can select up to 10 pizzerias from a list of more than 900 restaurants or submit a write-in vote for a spot that may have been missed.

Voting ends May 1 and the Pizza Capital Trail will be unveiled in late September, just in time for National Pizza Month.

Eligible, restaurants must have a permanent brick-and-mortar location that can be featured on the Pizza Capital Trail map.

Every independent pizzeria counts as one restaurant regardless of how many locations that business may have, according to the governor’s office.

Because many pizzerias have similar names, voters are advised to double check and make sure they are voting for the right one.

Food trucks are not eligible for the trail.

