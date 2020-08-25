Voting By Mail for Beginners

Connecticut election officials have said the 2020 election will be a busy one, especially with a presidential contest. Thousands of people have been registering to vote, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Merrill also said she expects many to choose mail-in voting, mostly due to the pandemic, with people using absentee ballots.

Among the ways to qualify for an absentee ballot: military service, you'll be out of town, illness or disability, religious reasons, working at the polls and of course --- if you’re concerned about voting in person due to the pandemic.

Merrill said for the first time absentee balloting is being extended to any voter that wants to vote absentee because of COVID-19.

“This year, and this year only, you can check the box that says I am worried about COVID- 19”, said Merrill.

The first thing you have to do is fill out an absentee ballot application.

The state is sending out absentee ballot applications to all 2.1 million registered voters in early September. These applications are expected to show up in your mailbox in mid-September.

“You should get one in the mail. If you don’t get one in the mail, you can get one from our website,” Merrill said.

Fill out the absentee ballot application and send it back via the physical drop box at your town hall or mail it.

Merrill and Connecticut registrars said with all the questions about U.S. Postal Service issues, it’s best to use the drop box at town hall to drop off your absentee ballot application, and eventually, your absentee ballot.

“Every town has at least one ballot box that’s located near their town hall,” said South Windsor Democratic Registrar Sue Larsen. Larsen is president of the Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut, or ROVAC.

Larsen and Merrill said if you qualify, your absentee ballot will be mailed out to you no earlier than October 2. Allow a week for mail delivery.

If you don’t receive an absentee ballot by the October 9 range, contact your town clerk or the secretary of the state.

Of course, make sure you’re registered to vote. To check that, your absentee ballot application status, and if your completed absentee ballot was delivered, go to myvote.ct.gov

Keep in mind, in Connecticut, all ballots must be received by Election Day, November 3.