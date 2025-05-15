Police arrest man accused of placing recording device in women's restroom at Norwich Walmart

Police have arrested a man who is accused of placing a recording device in a women’s restroom at Walmart in Norwich.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 220 Salem Turnpike around 11:15 a.m. on Monday after store management called them.

Employees found a man in the women’s facilities after witnesses had reported he was using a recording device, according to police.

The man had left the store before police arrived and employees and witnesses were able to provide a detailed description of the man and the vehicle he left in, police said.

Police identified a 21-year-old Sprague man as the suspect.

They said they found him in Baltic and took him into custody.

He has been charged with breach of peace, voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on May 22.

The Norwich Police Detective Division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561.