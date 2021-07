Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown has been closed for three days because of storm damage caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the park was closed at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The state park still remains closed.

Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown,CT is closed due to Storm Damage https://t.co/Nhv1tWbHLF — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) July 11, 2021

The extent of damage is unknown at this time and it is unclear when the park will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.