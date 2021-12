The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will temporarily close to the public starting Friday through Sunday, January 2 due to staffing issues and COVID-19.

Anyone who purchased advanced tickets for that timeframe will be refunded. The museum will reopen on Thursday, January 6.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The museum had been slated to host First Night events on Friday, which are now canceled. Participants can get details at firstnighthartford.org.