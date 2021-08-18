Wake for Fallen Burlington Firefighter to be Held Today

The wake for the 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford last week will be held today.

Colin McFadden passed away last Thursday morning, according to his mother.

Calling hours for McFadden will be held at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A mass will be held on Thursday at Saint Matthew Church in Bristol at 11 a.m. with a burial to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

There will be road closures as hundreds of firefighters are expected to attend. The public is asked to avoid the Federal Hill area Wednesday afternoon and evening, and the Forestville area around St. Matthew Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. Bellevue Avenue will be closed from Sessions Street to Beleden Gardens Drive and Church Avenue will be closed between Washington Street and Central Street on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The funeral procession will leave from the funeral home Thursday morning and travel south on Bellevue Avenue, left onto High Street, right onto Queens Street and then left onto Blakeslee Street. It will then travel left onto Riverside Avenue, left onto King Street and right onto Washington Street, before ending by taking a right onto Church Avenue.

McFadden suffered a medical emergency while fighting the blaze at the historic New Hartford House on Tuesday. He was rushed to John Dempsey Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

A day after the death of a Burlington firefighter from an undiagnosed form of cancer called acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), many are trying to understand the signs, symptoms and causes.

Fire officials confirmed last Thursday that doctors discovered McFadden had an undiagnosed form of leukemia.

A procession of emergency vehicles escorted Firefighter McFadden to a funeral home in Bristol on Thursday afternoon.

The 26-year-old Burlington firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while fighting a fire in New Hartford Tuesday morning has died. On Thursday afternoon, a procession was held and firefighters were at the funeral home to salute their fallen colleague.

“For us this is massively important, the brotherhood, sisterhood of the fire department, it’s everything to us and to the family of the firefighter, it usually means quite a bit to them to see our support and see how tight-knit we are and how much we care for one another," said Bristol Fire Department Deputy Chief David Butkus.

"We lost one of our own, you know one of our family so as anybody losing their family member that’s how we feel about it, it’s that strong," he added.

Firefighter Colin McFadden was a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

Burlington Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Boucher said McFadden will be remembered as a funny, quirky guy who was always willing to jump in. On the day of the New Hartford fire, Boucher said McFadden he came out ready to work, running to the truck to make sure he got a seat.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to half staff in honor of McFadden. They should remain that way until his date of interment.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of Burlington Firefighter Colin McFadden, who responded early Tuesday morning to a tragic fire out of a courageous sense of duty and compassion to protect the lives of others,” Gov. Lamont said last week. “This is a terrible reminder of the dangers that firefighters put themselves in each time they respond to an emergency. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.”

Burlington Town Hall hosted its monthly blood drive on Saturday, but this time with a more a heartfelt backdrop.

McFadden's family and the fire department said they have been overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of support. They have asked for privacy at this time. Any well-wishes can be sent to the Burlington Fire Department:

Colin McFadden

c/o Burlington Fire

P.O. Box 1285

Burlington, CT 06013

