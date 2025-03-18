Wake, funeral for Yale police officer Gregory Swiantek to be held this week

The wake and funeral for a Yale police officer who died last week after a medical episode will be held this week.

Calling hours for Officer Gregory Swiantek will be held on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Haven Funeral Home at 425 Main St. in East Haven.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, at noon at the Toyota Oakdale Theater at 95 South Turnpike Road in Wallingford.

Wallingford police said there will be road closures in the Oakdale Theatre area and along the funeral procession route.

They ask drivers who are not attending to avoid the South Turnpike Road area.

Road closures will begin around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Traffic impact

The following areas will be impacted:

Interstate 91 Exit 13 at South Colony Road/Toelles Road

Toelles Road at South Turnpike Road

South Turnpike at Mansion Road

South Turnpike Road from the Oakdale Theatre to Toelles Road

South Turnpike Road at Cook Hill Road

South Turnpike Road at Cheshire/Masonic/Route 15 Exit 64

Swiantek joined the Yale Police force in 2007 and served in various roles. He was a community engagement officer, a field training officer and served on the bike patrol.

Swiantek has a 10-year-old daughter named Remy. His law enforcement family said they'll remember him as an extraordinary officer, devoted father and cherished friend.

"Greg’s thoughtful spirit shined in the small moments. He never missed sending those he loved a text on holidays, birthdays, or major life events, always keeping his friends and family close to his heart. His absence leaves a void that words cannot fill," the police department said.

Members of the public who wish to attend the calling hours or the funeral service will be directed where to park.

Any bags and purses carried into the venue will be subject to security checks.

State police said bags and purses larger than 12-by-12 will not be permitted.