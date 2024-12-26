4 dead in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on Christmas in Wakefield, NH

Four people were found dead Christmas Day at a home in Wakefield, New Hampshire, of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

Police were called to the home on Province Lake Road near Stump Pond about 4:21 p.m. and found the people dead, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and local police and fire officials.

The four people found dead were all adults; their names aren't being shared publicly while family was being notified.

Investigators were looking into the cause of their deaths but suspect carbon monoxide, an odorless, poisonous gas that's produced in the burning of fuel and by internal combustion engines — officials didn't say what's suspected to have created deadly levels of carbon monoxide in Wakefield.

Autopsies were due to be conducted Thursday on the four people who died.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans digging out or trying to stay warm after extreme winter weather, there are a few lesser-known dangers you should keep in mind. Heart attacks, fires and carbon monoxide poisoning are all risks that can kill in the days after a big storm. NBC Boston meteorologist Chris Gloninger joined LX News to talk about some of these winter weather dangers.

Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact state investigators by calling 603-223-4289 or emailing fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Wakefield is a town of about 5,500 on the Maine border east of Lake Winnipesaukee. Fire-rescue departments in neighboring communities were offering their condolences over the incident late on Christmas.