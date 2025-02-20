Walgreens is closing two locations in Connecticut next month

A spokesperson for Walgreens said they're closing two locations in Connecticut in a month.

The Walgreens store located at 161 Washington St. in Hartford, and the 435 Whalley Ave. location in New Haven, will close in mid-March.

The Hartford location will close on March 18 and the New Haven location closes on March 20.

In a statement, the spokesperson said increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures have impacted its ability to cover costs when it comes to rent, staffing and supply needs.

They say it's never an easy decision to close a store.

"We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like these in Hartford and New Haven, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions," the spokesperson said.

Walgreens said they intend to reassign employees from these stores.

The news is a big blow for people in Hartford as CVS also recently announced it would be closing two pharmacies in March.