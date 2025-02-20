Hartford

Walgreens is closing two locations in Connecticut next month

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A spokesperson for Walgreens said they're closing two locations in Connecticut in a month.

The Walgreens store located at 161 Washington St. in Hartford, and the 435 Whalley Ave. location in New Haven, will close in mid-March.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The Hartford location will close on March 18 and the New Haven location closes on March 20.

In a statement, the spokesperson said increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures have impacted its ability to cover costs when it comes to rent, staffing and supply needs.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They say it's never an easy decision to close a store.

"We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like these in Hartford and New Haven, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions," the spokesperson said.

Walgreens said they intend to reassign employees from these stores.

Local

Immigration 36 mins ago

CT leaders hold immigration forum in Hartford to inform residents of rights, resources

Hartford 3 hours ago

Potholes are a problem in Hartford after snowstorm

The news is a big blow for people in Hartford as CVS also recently announced it would be closing two pharmacies in March.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us