Walgreens is closing two more locations in Connecticut

Walgreens is adding a fourth and fifth store to their list of Connecticut locations closing this year.

A spokesperson said Walgreens stores located at 1083 Boston Post Rd. in Milford and 311 East Main St. in Middletown will close at the end of April.

The Milford location will officially close on April 21 and the Middletown location on April 23, respectively.

Just last week, Walgreens announced they plan to close one of their locations in Waterbury.

Two other locations, one in Hartford and one in New Haven, are also closing. The Hartford location closes Tuesday and the New Haven location will close on Thursday.

The company plans to close 1,200 stores over the next three years.

The spokesperson said all patients will be notified of the closures by mail and they'll also be eligible for free delivery for 90 days.