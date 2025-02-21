Walgreens closure in Hartford ‘a big loss' for Frog Hollow neighborhood

There are more concerns about the closures of major pharmacies in Hartford. This time, a Walgreens is closing in the Frog Hollow neighborhood.

The community says it’s a big loss for the people who relied on that location.

For Julio Rivera, the Walgreens pharmacy on Park and Washington streets in Hartford is a frequent stop.

“Every day, maybe two or three times a day,” Rivera said.

It’s a short walk from his home to pick up his prescriptions and other items.

“Cake, toilet paper, toothpaste,” Rivera said.

He won’t be able to stop by much longer. The Walgreens is one of two in Connecticut that’s closing next month.

The company said increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are affecting its ability to cover costs, and the third pharmacy in the city set to close this year.

Now, there’s a petition to try to keep the downtown CVS open.

Rivera said this news bothers him as he has no transportation.

“That means I’ll start using my feet a lot and walk somewhere else to get my prescriptions,” he said.

“This neighborhood, there are more people who do not have cars than have cars,” Logan Singerman, executive director Southside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance, said.

He said losing a pharmacy within walking distance for many is a big loss.

“If you’re already relying on public transportation to get to work, or school, or elsewhere, you have less time in general to fit another trip into your day,” Singerman said.

There are some other options for people in the area. CVS is across the street and Hartford Pharmacy is a few blocks west of the closing Walgreens.

“The only question remaining is how they’ll be able to keep up with the increased demand,” Singerman said.

He said the focus will be on making sure the Walgreens building won’t be empty for long.

“We would hope that there would be a new business here that would offer services and goods the community desires,” Singerman said.

Rivera said he’ll consider CVS as an option and has a message to any future developers.

“Bring something in there that we can put to use. That I can benefit off of it,” he said.

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam addressed the recent pharmacy closures in a statement saying:

"I am deeply concerned about the recent announcements of pharmacy closures in Hartford. These closures will significantly impact our residents' access to prescription drugs, basic necessities, and healthcare services. We're actively working with community leaders and partners to ensure continued access to medications and explore alternatives for affected neighborhoods. Our priority is to maintain a robust network of healthcare services for residents across Hartford, especially in our most vulnerable communities.”

The Walgreens in Frog Hollow will close on March 18.