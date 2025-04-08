Walgreens to close 7 Connecticut stores over next 2 months

Seven Walgreens stores in Connecticut are slated to close in the next two months, according to the company's website.

These 7 Connecticut Walgreens locations are slated to close

Walgreens website lists these seven stores will close:

Milford : 1083 Boston Post Road The location will permanently close on April 21.

: 1083 Boston Post Road Waterbury : 11 Meriden Road The location will permanently close on April 22.

: 11 Meriden Road Middletown : 311 E Main St. The location will permanently close on April 23.

: 311 E Main St. New Britain : 1350 Stanley St. The location will permanently close on May 19. Prescriptions transferred to 102 Washington St. in New Britain

: 1350 Stanley St. East Hartford : 922 Silver Lane The location will permanently close on May 20. Prescriptions transferred to 20 Connecticut Boulevard in East Hartford

: 922 Silver Lane New Milford: 173 Danbury Road The location will permanently close on May 21.

173 Danbury Road East Haven : 157 Main St. The location will permanently close on May 22. Prescriptions transferred to 87 Foxon St.in New Haven

: 157 Main St.

“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program. Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs," the company said in a statement.

"It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance. When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions,” the statement says.

Walgreens' website has posted information that customers should know about how to get your prescriptions if your pharmacy is closing.

You can get that information here.

CNBC reports that Sycamore Partners is in the process of taking Walgreens private in a roughly $10 billion deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.