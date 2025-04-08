consumer

Walgreens to close 7 Connecticut stores over next 2 months

NBC Connecticut

Seven Walgreens stores in Connecticut are slated to close in the next two months, according to the company's website.

These 7 Connecticut Walgreens locations are slated to close

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Walgreens website lists these seven stores will close:

  • Milford: 1083 Boston Post Road
    • The location will permanently close on April 21.
  • Waterbury: 11 Meriden Road
    • The location will permanently close on April 22.
  • Middletown: 311 E Main St.
    • The location will permanently close on April 23.
  • New Britain: 1350 Stanley St.
    • The location will permanently close on May 19.
    • Prescriptions transferred to 102 Washington St. in New Britain
  • East Hartford: 922 Silver Lane
    • The location will permanently close on May 20.
    • Prescriptions transferred to 20 Connecticut Boulevard in East Hartford
  • New Milford: 173 Danbury Road
    • The location will permanently close on May 21.
  • East Haven: 157 Main St.
    • The location will permanently close on May 22.
    • Prescriptions transferred to 87 Foxon St.in New Haven
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program. Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs," the company said in a statement.

"It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance. When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions,” the statement says.

Walgreens' website has posted information that customers should know about how to get your prescriptions if your pharmacy is closing.

You can get that information here.

CNBC reports that Sycamore Partners is in the process of taking Walgreens private in a roughly $10 billion deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

news 8 hours ago

Walgreens tops estimates as drugstore chain cuts costs, prepares to go private

Middletown Mar 17

Walgreens is closing two more locations in Connecticut

Waterbury Mar 11

Walgreens to close one location in Waterbury

news Mar 6

Walgreens to go private in roughly $10 billion deal with Sycamore Partners

Hartford Feb 20

Walgreens closure in Hartford ‘a big loss' for Frog Hollow neighborhood

This article tagged under:

consumer
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us