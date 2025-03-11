Walgreens to close one location in Waterbury

Walgreens is closing one of its store in Waterbury.

The company said the store at 11 Meriden Road in Waterbury is set to close on April 22 as part of the company’s plan to close 1,200 stores over the next three years.

They said customers who get their prescriptions filled at this location will be notified by mail and their prescriptions will be automatically transferred to the nearest Walgreens, which is as at 649 W. Main St. in Waterbury.

Walgreens said patients at both of these locations are eligible for free delivery for 90 days and are urged to speak to their pharmacist to learn how to set this service up.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store,” Walgreens said in a statement.

“We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like the one in Waterbury, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from those stores that we close,” the statement goes on to say.

Walgreens announced in February that it would be closing the store at 161 Washington St. in Hartford on March 18 and the store at 436 Whalley Ave. in New Haven on March 20.