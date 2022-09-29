Walk to Celebrate Inclusion and Acceptance This Weekend in Deep River

If you’re looking to stretch your legs and empower people of all abilities, you’re going to want to look no farther than Deep River this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Compassion Walk: Paving the Way for People of All Abilities” will kick off at 9 a.m. from the elementary school.

The event is a celebration of inclusion, and all proceeds benefit “a little compassion.”

The nonprofit is the proud recipient of an NBC Project Innovation grant for their work changing the lives of young adults with autism, nurturing their skills with workforce development programs and increasing public acceptance, too.

NBC CT Responds Consumer Reporter Caitlin Burchill is the emcee of the walk.

Kids activities start at 8 a.m. and you can sign up the day of the walk. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday.

You can check their website for changes, details and registration information.

