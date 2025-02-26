One of the 10 most diverse cities in US is in Connecticut: report

Connecticut has one of the 10 most diverse cities in the United States, according to WalletHub.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Most Diverse Cities in America on Wednesday and Danbury came in 9th.

WalletHub compared more than 500 of the largest cities based on socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious in creating the list.

Here's what the list says.

Most diverse cities in America

Gaithersburg, MD Silver Spring, MD Germantown, MD Arlington, TX Houston, TX New York, NY Charlotte, NC Jersey City, NJ Danbury, CT Los Angeles, CA

Danbury ranked:

9 for most diverse

35 for socioeconomic diversity

18 for socioeconomic diversity

149 for economic diversity

239 for household diversity

137 for religious diversity

Least diverse cities in America

492. Lebanon, NH

493. Derry, NH

494. Dover, NH

495. Bangor, ME

496. Anaconda, MT

497. Morgantown, WV

498. Brattleboro, VT

499. North Platte, NE

500. Keene, NH

501. Rochester, NH

You can find the full report here.

Other Connecticut cities on the list:

13: Bridgeport

19: Stamford

34: Norwalk

45: New Britain

87: Waterbury

90: Hartford

115: New Haven

166: Bristol