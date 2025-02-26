Diversity & Equality

One of the 10 most diverse cities in US is in Connecticut: report

Connecticut has one of the 10 most diverse cities in the United States, according to WalletHub.

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2025’s Most Diverse Cities in America on Wednesday and Danbury came in 9th.

WalletHub compared more than 500 of the largest cities based on socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household and religious in creating the list.

Here's what the list says.

Most diverse cities in America    

  1. Gaithersburg, MD  
  2. Silver Spring, MD 
  3. Germantown, MD  
  4. Arlington, TX  
  5. Houston, TX    
  6. New York, NY 
  7. Charlotte, NC   
  8. Jersey City, NJ 
  9. Danbury, CT    
  10. Los Angeles, CA 

Danbury ranked:

  • 9 for most diverse
  • 35 for socioeconomic diversity
  • 18 for socioeconomic diversity
  • 149 for economic diversity
  • 239 for household diversity
  • 137 for religious diversity
Source: WalletHub

Least diverse cities in America

492. Lebanon, NH
493. Derry, NH
494. Dover, NH
495. Bangor, ME
496. Anaconda, MT
497. Morgantown, WV
498. Brattleboro, VT
499. North Platte, NE
500. Keene, NH
501. Rochester, NH

You can find the full report here.  

Other Connecticut cities on the list:

13: Bridgeport
19: Stamford
34: Norwalk
45: New Britain
87: Waterbury
90: Hartford
115: New Haven
166: Bristol

