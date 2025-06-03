Study finds Connecticut has fourth-highest incomes in the country

Connecticut residents have the fourth-highest incomes in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The median yearly income in the U.S. is approximately $81,000, according to WalletHub’s report, "States Where People Have the Highest Income."

The analysis takes into account the average yearly income of the top 5%, the average income of the bottom 20%, and the overall median income for each state's residents.

In a ranking where one is the highest income and 25 is average, Connecticut is ranked fourth overall.

Here’s a look at how the state compares:

4: overall rank

2: average annual income of top 5% (adjusted for cost of living index): $535,578

7: median annual income (adjusted for cost of living index): $118,346

36: average annual income of Bottom 20% (adjusted for cost of living index): $15,005

“The highest-earning 10% of individuals in the United States earn over 12 times more than those in the lowest-earning 10%, based on the latest Census data,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

“By measuring the income of various percentiles against a state's median income, we can better identify where income disparities are more prevalent, which could help us better understand why residents of certain states struggle more to make ends meet,” Lupo added.

Income levels by state

These are the top 10, based on overall rank. These are the median incomes. See the full report for more on how the top 10 were ranked.

Virginia: median income: $93,275 New Jersey: median income: $122,447 New York: median income: $95,033 Connecticut: median income: $118,346 Washington: median income: $109,171 Utah: median income: $95,101 Minnesota: median income: $89,434 Colorado: median income: $102,825 Illinois: median income: $81,549 Massachusetts: median income: $133,946

Dr. Peter F Orazem, professor emeritus at Iowa State University of Science and Technology, said income differences across states are primarily driven by differences in cost of living.

“After correcting for cost of living, high incomes in San Francisco do not look as rosy compared to lower incomes in the Midwest. Rural area wages average about 20% lower than metro area wages, also reflecting differences in housing costs. Differences in levels of education have explained long-term differences in incomes between states. States also differ in levels of capital per worker due in part to differences in state tax policy that affect return to investment. Differences in human capital and physical capital per worker have resulted in long-standing differences in labor productivity between states with higher wages in states with greater physical and human capital per worker,” he said.

See the full report online here.