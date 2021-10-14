WalletHub Finds Connecticut Safest State During COVID-19

Right now Connecticut is considered the safest state in the country when it comes to COVID-19, according to a new study out from WalletHub.

The financial website ranked states by looking at different metrics.

Those were rates of vaccination, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and estimated transmission.

“All of those things combined is why Connecticut was number one overall. So good for health. But also good for the economy. The safer the state is the more it can get its economy back on track,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.

Rounding out the top three were Massachusetts and California.

The bottom three included Wyoming, West Virginia and Idaho.

Governor Lamont says he’s proud of the recognition of Connecticut’s position which his administration says has taken a lot of work to achieve.

“We're very fortunate in Connecticut that this is an amazing community of people who look out for each other and are willing to make the sacrifices needed to keep each other safe,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer.

The Lamont Administration says they’ve tried to follow the science and explain to people why decisions were being made.

But they caution the work isn’t over, including when it comes to vaccinations, and people realize risk remains.