Housing

WalletHub ranks 4 Connecticut cities among the least affordable

New Haven skyline
NBCConnecticut.com

WalletHub ranked 300 cities across the country based on home prices and they found hundreds of cities were more affordable than communities here in Connecticut.

The median sale price rose from $313,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $416,900 in the first quarter of this year and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from a historic low of 2.65% in January 2021 to 6.81% in May 2025, according to WalletHub.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury all made the list and the lowest spot for any Connecticut city was 214.

How Connecticut cities compare

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is how our cities ranked:

214: Waterbury
219: Hartford
231: New Haven
242: Bridgeport

Hartford also ranked among the lowest for maintenance affordability at 297.

Local

Middletown 55 mins ago

Man reportedly stabbed in the head while walking in Middletown

Manchester 3 hours ago

Person found unresponsive in vehicle in Manchester has died: police

The WalletHub rankings are based on the costs of homes, the cost of maintenance, tax rates and vacancy rates.  

Source: WalletHub

10 most affordable cities

These are the 10 most affordable cities, according to the study.

  1. Flint, Michigan
  2. Detroit, Michigan
  3. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  4. Surprise, Arizona
  5. Akron, Ohio
  6. Yuma, Arizona
  7. Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Augusta, Georgia
  9. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  10. Indianapolis, Indiana

See the full list and report here.

This article tagged under:

Housing
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us