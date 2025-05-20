WalletHub ranks 4 Connecticut cities among the least affordable

WalletHub ranked 300 cities across the country based on home prices and they found hundreds of cities were more affordable than communities here in Connecticut.

The median sale price rose from $313,000 in the first quarter of 2019 to $416,900 in the first quarter of this year and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose from a historic low of 2.65% in January 2021 to 6.81% in May 2025, according to WalletHub.

Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury all made the list and the lowest spot for any Connecticut city was 214.

How Connecticut cities compare

This is how our cities ranked:

214: Waterbury

219: Hartford

231: New Haven

242: Bridgeport

Hartford also ranked among the lowest for maintenance affordability at 297.

The WalletHub rankings are based on the costs of homes, the cost of maintenance, tax rates and vacancy rates.

10 most affordable cities

These are the 10 most affordable cities, according to the study.

Flint, Michigan Detroit, Michigan Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Surprise, Arizona Akron, Ohio Yuma, Arizona Memphis, Tennessee Augusta, Georgia Fort Wayne, Indiana Indianapolis, Indiana

