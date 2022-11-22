Wallingford

Wallingford Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said.

Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.

Detectives said that while at Fornal's home daycare on Ridgetop Road, nine children were seen being verbally and physically abused.

Police were able to obtain warrants for Fornal and Freer who later turned themselves into police.

Fornal faces charges including nine counts of risk of injury to a child, voyeurism with malice, third-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and fourth-degree sexual assault. Freer faces charges for conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a child.

Police said Fornal was held on a $125,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.

