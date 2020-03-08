Wallingford Employee’s Family Member Seen by Bridgeport Hospital Employee With COVID-19, School Taking Precautions

A Wallingford school is taking extra precautions after a family member of a school employee was seen by the Bridgeport Hospital doctor that tested positive for coronavirus.

The superintendent of schools sent an email to parents at Cook Hill Elementary School notifying them of the incident.

Superintendent Dr. Salvatore Menzo said the staff member's family member has not been diagnosed with the virus and they are not exhibiting any symptoms. The school employee is also not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, according to Menzo.

"As a precautionary measure, we contacted the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health who reviewed the facts of this situation and advised us that our staff member does not constitute a risk related to the virus," Menzo said in an email to parents.

The elementary school will still be open tomorrow.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a thorough cleaning of the school," Menzo said.