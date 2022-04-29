Wallingford Man Arrested After Being Accused of Animal Cruelty

A Wallingford man has been arrested after being accused of animal cruelty, police said.

Officials said they've been investigating an animal abuse case involving a seven-month-old puppy. Wallingford Police said they were notified of the abuse of a Husky from Hamden animal control officers.

Police arrested 27-year-old Franco Bellini-Zabala after serving an arrest warrant on Friday. Hamden officers said they've dealt with Bellini-Zabala on other occasions at his work garage located in town.

The Husky allegedly sustained multiple fractures and injuries from several traumatic events, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During their investigation, police said they uncovered a video of the abuse, which showed a small Husky being grabbed aggressively by his snout and thrown into a car by a man matching Bellini-Zabala's description. The man was seen holding a thicker style tape similar to duct tape, according to authorities.

The puppy tried to exit the car and his snout appeared to be taped shut. The man then grabbed the Husky and threw it back into the car, officials said.

Animal control officers from Wallingford and Hamden were granted a search warrant to seize the Husky on April 12. A few weeks later, an arrest warrant was granted to take Bellini-Zabala into custody.

Bellini-Zabala faces animal cruelty charges and was released on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on May 25.

Police said it could take several weeks to months for the Husky to recover from its injuries. After their recovery, the puppy will be put up for adoption at the Wallingford Animal Shelter.

If you're interested in adopting the pup, you can call the animal shelter at 203-294-2180.