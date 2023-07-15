Wallingford man arrested in connection to undercover child exploitation investigation

A man from Wallingford has been arrested in connection to an undercover child exploitation investigation.

In February, Wallingford police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation placed an undercover police officer in an online chat application. The undercover officer befriended a user identified as Joseph Anthony Bird, of Wallingford.

According to police, Bird steered the conversations towards becoming sexually explicit and said he wanted to have sex with the undercover officer's 14-year-old girl.

Bird and the undercover officer discussed a price for the encounter with the 14-year-old girl and determined a meeting location.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said the undercover officer and Bird agreed to meet on March 10 in New Haven, but Bird did not show up. Investigators said Bird continued to communicate with the undercover officer and attempted to buy an encounter with the girl.

An arrest warrant was prepared for Bird and on May 1, it was executed and he was arrested. He is facing charges including criminal attempt to commit risk of injury to a minor.

A search warrant was also executed for Bird's phone and it was seized. An examination of the device was conducted during the investigation.

Earlier this month, Bird was arrested again. On July 10, Bird was charged with illegal possession of child pornography. He was held on a $500,000 bond.