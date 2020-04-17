New London

Wallingford Man Arrested on Attempted Sexual Assault Charges

New London Police Department

New London police have arrested a Wallingford man on sexual assault charges involving a child, police said Friday.

Ricardo Naccarato, 34, was arrested Friday by New London Police and members of the FB-New Haven Crimes Against Children Task Force. Police said Narccarato solicited sexual acts from a juvenile victim.

Naccarato was charged with criminal attempt of second-degree sexual assault and criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor. Bond was set at $50,000.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Londoncrimesexual assault
